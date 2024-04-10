BMO Chief Investment Strategist Predicts TSX to Outperform S&P 500

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski believes that the pace of the U.S. equity market rally is unsustainable and that as a result, the TSX will outperform the S&P 500 in the coming months. Mr. Belski’s most recent research report outlined how U.S. markets are broadening out – returns are less driven by megacap technology companies and more determined by sectors with slower profit growth rates – and so performance of the S&P 500 will likely be choppy and flat in the coming months.

BMO’s analysis of market history shows that domestic stocks have been able to post solid returns and outperform U.S markets when they are rangebound. Since 1990, S&P/TSX Composite Index returns have exceeded the S&P 500 by 4 percentage points when the latter was relatively trendless. Domestic stocks outperformed 61 per cent of the time. In addition, the TSX has strong representation in market sectors like energy and financials where relative performance is improving and valuations are below historical averages. The strategist is particularly interested in communications services and real estate stocks where underperformance is significant relative to history. Mr. Belski developed a stock screen to uncover contrarian buying opportunities with the biggest upside potential if domestic stocks begin to outperfor

BMO Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski TSX S&P 500 Equity Market Rally Unsustainable Outperform U.S. Markets Megacap Technology Companies Profit Growth Rates Choppy Flat Rangebound S&P/TSX Composite Index Domestic Stocks Market Sectors Energy Financials Valuations Communications Services Real Estate Underperformance Contrarian Buying Opportunities Upside Potential

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What the charts say about where the S&P 500 and TSX are heading nextA pullback is coming. The bigger question in when

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

BMO chief strategist sees buying opportunity for these U.S. stocksDaily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

AI Will Suck Up 500% More Power in UK in 10 Years, Grid CEO SaysElectricity demand from UK data centers will jump sixfold over the next 10 years as a boom in artificial intelligence requires increased computing power, according to the head of National Grid Plc.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.4 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest PeopleDonald Trump’s business empire was supposed to be in peril like never before on Monday. Instead, it turned into the single-greatest day on record for the former president’s wealth.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Oppenheimer raises S&P 500 target to 5,500: Here's whyOppenheimer Asset Management Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus revised his forecast for the S&P 500 (^GSPC), upping the index's year-end target to...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Wall Street just gave its highest year-end forecast yet for the S&P 500Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »