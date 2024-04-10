BMO Chief Investment Strategist Predicts TSX to Outperform S&P 500

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski believes that the pace of the U.S. equity market rally is unsustainable and that as a result, the TSX will outperform the S&P 500 in the coming months. Mr. Belski’s most recent research report outlined how U.S. markets are broadening out – returns are less driven by megacap technology companies and more determined by sectors with slower profit growth rates – and so performance of the S&P 500 will likely be choppy and flat in the coming months.
BMO’s analysis of market history shows that domestic stocks have been able to post solid returns and outperform U.S markets when they are rangebound. Since 1990, S&P/TSX Composite Index returns have exceeded the S&P 500 by 4 percentage points when the latter was relatively trendless. Domestic stocks outperformed 61 per cent of the time. In addition, the TSX has strong representation in market sectors like energy and financials where relative performance is improving and valuations are below historical averages. The strategist is particularly interested in communications services and real estate stocks where underperformance is significant relative to history. Mr. Belski developed a stock screen to uncover contrarian buying opportunities with the biggest upside potential if domestic stocks begin to outperfor
