Bluebird bio to sell sickle cell gene therapy FDA voucher for $103 million if approved

(Reuters) - Bluebird bio said on Monday it has agreed to sell its priority review voucher for $103 million, if it gets the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its gene therapy for sickle cell disease.

The voucher, which is transferable, allows a drug developer to expedite the review process of its product even if it does not fit requirements for a quick process.

