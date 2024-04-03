Blue Owl Capital to Acquire Kuvare Asset Management for $750 Million

Alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital has announced its acquisition of Kuvare Asset Management for $750 million in a cash-and-stock deal. Kuvare Asset Management manages assets for insurers, including Kuvare UK Holdings, which sells life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance products. This acquisition will increase Blue Owl's assets under management by up to $20 billion.

The partnership between life insurers and investment firms has been growing, as it allows investment companies to manage insurers' assets and improve margins. The premiums collected from policyholders by life insurers provide a long-term capital source for investment companies

