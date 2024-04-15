Blue Jays vs Yankees: Jackie Robinson Day

The Blue Jays welcome the Yankees into town, opening a three game series against the troublesome Yanks. It’s Jackie Robinson Day at the ballpark as all teams across MLB honour the life and legacy of the great Jackie Robinson. All of the players will be wearing number 42 on their backs tonight, so confusion will definitely happen at some point. But just know that you’re not alone. Tonight’s game starts at the standard weeknight home game start time, 7:07 ET.

The Blue Jays likely send out both Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier to the outfield, despite the fans’ desire to have Davis Schneider playing every day. For Schneider, despite a rough day yesterday, he is continuing to hit well, although the early numbers on his defense in LF are a bit down on him. But the Blue Jays need all the offense they can get, and he has been providing it. Bo and Vladdy had another rough weekend, and neither of them have posted a positive WAR up to this point.

