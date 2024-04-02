Blue Jays vs. Rays: Game Two Preview

Your first place Blue Jays take on the last place Rays for game two of the season this evening! After yesterday’s big win, the Jays will look to make it two in a row at the Little Trop of Horrors. First pitch today is set for 6:50 ET. Now entering year two of his three year deal, Chris Bassitt is ready to get his season underway.

His first year in blue went about was well as anyone could have hoped, as he made 33 starts and became the first pitcher since Marcus Stroman in 2017 to reach the 200 inning plateau. He won an AL-best 16 games and put up a strong 3.60 ERA, on his way to a 10th place finish in the Cy Young award voting. At 34 years old last season, Bassitt managed to hold his strikeout rate and walk rate pretty much at his career norms, despite lost over half a mph on his fastball. However, his home run rate jumped more than a quarter per 9 innings. Thanks to the uptick and the high number of innings, Bassitt ended up tied for 13th in all of baseball in home runs allowed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sloppy Blue Jays blown out as Rays take advantage of Bassitt miscueExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Game #2 Preview: Bassitt vs Civale (Blue Jays @ Rays)Blue Jays (1-0) vs Rays (0-1)

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Blue Jays Kevin Gausman gets green light to start series finale vs. RaysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Blue Jays beat Rays 9-2Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Turner homers, drives in four as Blue Jays split series with RaysJustin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Game #4 Preview: Gausman vs Armstrongexander (Blue Jays @ Rays)Blue Jays (1-2) vs Rays (2-1)

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »