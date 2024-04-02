Blue Jays to Face Astros in Three Game Series

After earning the split at the Trop, the Blue Jays head to Houston to take on the somehow 0-4 Astros for a three game series. Since the Jays are venturing into the central time zone, tonight’s game has a later start than normal at 8:10 ET. Bowden Francis will be making his first big league start tonight, something that he has very much earned. His big league career thus far has consisted of 37 relief innings with a 1.

70 ERA, putting up strong strikeout numbers while doing a great job limiting walks. His spring training was also good, giving up a 3.38 ERA over 18.2 innings, once again loading up the strike zone with quality pitches. He’s in for a tough first start against a hungry Astros team, but I’m excited to see how he does. The Astros will go with long-time Minor Leaguer Ronel Blanc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astros' Blanco throws first no-hitter of season to beat Blue JaysRonel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Game #5 Preview: Francis vs Blanco (Blue Jays @ Astros)Blue Jays (2-2) vs Astros (0-4)

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros | 2024-04-01NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Ronel Blanco throws 1st no-hitter in the majors this season as Astros thump Blue JaysRonel Blanco of the Astros throws a pitch during his no-hitter in a 10-0 home win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Houston’s Blanco throws the first no-hitter in the majors this season in a 10-0 win over TorontoRonel Blanco tosses no hitter as Houston Astros pound Toronto Blue Jays 10-0

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Astros fill-in Ronel Blanco tosses unlikely no-hitter against the Blue JaysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »