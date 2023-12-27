Blue Jays Sign Roger Clemens

27 Years Ago The Blue Jays signed Roger Clemens. Roger had played 13 seasons for the Red Sox. He had a 192-111 record and a 3.06 ERA in 382 starts, won three Cy Young awards, and finished 2nd and, 3rd and 6th in the voting other times. But he wasn’t as terrific in his last two seasons with Boston, putting up a 3.83 ERA and a 20-18 record in 57 starts. Yeah, it’s still good, but it’s a step down in performance. When he hit free agency, the Red Sox didn’t want to give him the money he expected.

He talked to the Yankees, but he wasn’t happy with their offers. The Blue Jays came, offering three years and $24.75 million (which sounds like much less money now). With the Jays, he returned to the Clemens of old. He went 41-13 in two seasons with a 2.33 ERA in 67 starts and 498.2 innings. He won his 4th and 5th Cy Young awards, giving the Jays their best back-to-back seasons by a pitcher in team history. His bWAR for the two seasons was a pretty incredible 20.1. Let’s ignore that PEDs helped him regain his old for





