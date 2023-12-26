Blue Jays Sign Roger Clemens 27 Years Ago

27 Years Ago The Blue Jays signed Roger Clemens. Roger had played 13 seasons for the Red Sox. He had a 192-111 record and a 3.06 ERA in 382 starts, won three Cy Young awards, and finished 2nd and, 3rd and 6th in the voting other times. But he wasn’t as terrific in his last two seasons with Boston, putting up a 3.83 ERA and a 20-18 record in 57 starts. Yeah, it’s still good, but it’s a step down in performance. When he hit free agency, the Red Sox didn’t want to give him the money he expected.

He talked to the Yankees, but he wasn’t happy with their offers. The Blue Jays came, offering three years and $24.75 million (which sounds like much less money now). With the Jays, he returned to the Clemens of old. He went 41-13 in two seasons with a 2.33 ERA in 67 starts and 498.2 innings. He won his 4th and 5th Cy Young awards, giving the Jays their best back-to-back seasons by a pitcher in team history. His bWAR for the two seasons was a pretty incredible 20.1. Let’s ignore that PEDs helped him regain his old for





bluebirdbanter » / 🏆 56. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sportsnet decides not to renew Ben Wagner's contract as voice of Blue Jays radio broadcastsSportsnet has announced that it will not be renewing Ben Wagner's contract as the voice of Toronto Blue Jays radio broadcasts for the upcoming season. This decision has received criticism from experts and fans.

Source: YahooCASports - 🏆 46. / 63 Read more »

Blue Jays Rumoured Bid to Sign Shohei Ohtani Goes Beyond BaseballThe Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly one of the last teams still in the running to sign baseball's superstar Shohei Ohtani. Baseball insiders say it will take between $500-$600 million to land the Japanese phenom. But for Rogers Communications, the company that owns the team, this isn't just about baseball

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Blue Jays Birthdays: Jim Clancy, Roy Howell, and Jeremy AccardoJim Clancy, Roy Howell, and Jeremy Accardo celebrate their birthdays today. Clancy, an original Blue Jay, had an impressive career with the team, while Howell and Accardo also made significant contributions. Learn more about their achievements.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Tom Henke's Career and TradeTom Henke turns 66 today. The Blue Jays acquired him as compensation for the Rangers' signing of Cliff Johnson. The trade turned out to be in favor of the Jays, as Henke had an impressive start to his career. However, it was surprising that he received MVP and Rookie of the Year votes.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Indigenous-Owned Cannabis Dispensaries Operate in 'Red Market'Robert Stevenson is Anishinaabe of the Bear Clan and owner of Medicine Wheel, a cannabis dispensary operating under the 'red market' on Alderville First Nation. The dispensaries on The Green Mile mostly fall outside the federally regulated cannabis sector and operate under a different market known as 'the red market'.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Ships face Houthi-claimed attack in Red Sea as U.S. warship fires in self-defenceCommercial ships came under attack Sunday by drones and missiles in the Red Sea and a U.S. warship there opened fire in self-defence as part of an hourslong assault claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »