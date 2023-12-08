Blue Jays Rumoured Bid to Sign Shohei Ohtani Goes Beyond Baseball

The rumoured bid by the Blue Jays to sign Shohei Ohtani is about much more than baseball. Rogers Communications, which owns the team, could spend as much as $600 million US to acquire the two-way phenom, and experts say the company could leverage Ohtani's fame to boost its core business.





Shohei Ohtani linked to Toronto Blue Jays as MLB free agency beginsEven if it is a long shot, it certainly sounds as though Jays general manager Ross Atkins is making sure all of his off-season options are being considered — even the most expensive ones. With MLB free agency now officially under way, Ohtani’s name repeatedly has been linked to the Jays, even if it is among the second tier of suitors. As Atkins has proven in recent off-seasons, however, being in the conversation is an important first step. For a team committed to spend, one in need of multiple bodies to replace departing players, fishing for Ohtani certainly is a tantalizing prospect, a move that could alter the franchise trajectory in one mammoth transaction.

