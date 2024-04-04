Blue Jays Look to Take Series Against Astros in Houston

After a thrilling win last night, the Blue Jays look to take the series against the Astros in Houston. Gametime is once again at 8:10 ET. Chris Bassitt will look for a rebound in his second start of the season after his first start in Tampa didn’t go well. Things started great for him, striking out the first four batters he faced and getting through the first two innings unscathed.

But a grand slam in the 3rd inning ruined his night, and a bunch of singles off him in the 5th tacked on another run. Overall, it was 5 innings, 5 runs (just 4 earned) with a little bad luck on the sequencing and he ended up taking the loss in the lopsided defeat. I don’t think there was too much concern derived from that start against the Rays. Bassitt was throwing in the same 91-94 mph range he was last year, even deep into his start. He was getting whiffs (10 on the night), inducing some bad contact and generally pitching efficiently. The Astros will go with right hander Cristian Javier for today’s star

