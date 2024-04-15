Blue Jays Look to Extend Series Winning Streak Against Rockies

The Blue Jays wrap up their series with the Rockies , looking to win the series to run their series winning streak to two. Today’s game gets underway at 1:37 ET, a typical Sunday start time that I’m still trying to get used to. Opening Day starter José Berríos makes his fourth start of the season today, and things have been going well for him so far. Through 18.2 innings he is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA , although the underlying numbers don’t love his body of work nearly as much.

30 FIP from 2023 were just the second time in his seven year career that those numbers were over 5. And now he’s looking even worse this season, the third in a five year extension he signed prior to 2022. With the left handed Freeland on the mound, the Blue Jays are going with a right handed heavy lineup. Freeland has a career .348 wOBA against righties as opposed to a .321 against lefties, so loading up with righties does make sense.

Blue Jays Rockies Series Winning Streak José Berríos Start Time ERA Strikeouts FIP

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blue Jays Look to Bounce Back Against RockiesThe Blue Jays aim to recover from their recent loss as they face the Rockies in their second game of the series. Yariel Rodriguez, the team's off-season acquisition, will make his Major League debut. The Rockies will counter with veteran pitcher Dakota Hudson.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays history: The First Ever Blue Jays Game47 Years Ago Today The Blue Jays played their first game on April 7, 1977, at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. If you are old enough to remember Exhibition Stadium, you’ll remember it was a terrible...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Turner has three hits, drives in three runs as Blue Jays shut out RockiesJustin Turner went 3 for 4, driving in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Rockies vs Blue Jays: Varsho's Grand Slam Decides the GameThe Blue Jays defeated the Rockies in an exciting game that was decided by Daulton Varsho's grand slam. Yariel Rodríguez delivered an impressive performance on the mound, showcasing control and recording multiple strikeouts. Bowden Francis and Tim Mayza also contributed to the team's victory.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Toronto Blue Jays Shut Out Colorado Rockies 5-0Justin Turner's strong performance leads the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Jose Berrios pitches seven scoreless innings to secure the win.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Game #16 Preview: Freeland vs Berríos (Rockies @ Blue Jays)Rockies (4-11) vs Blue Jays (7-8)

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »