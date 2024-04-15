Blue Jays Look to Bounce Back Against Rockies

After another horrible loss last night, the Blue Jays will look to right the ship this afternoon as they play their second of three against the Rockies . Game time today is set for 3:07 ET. The Blue Jays have opted to call up prize off-season acquisition Yariel Rodriguez to make his Major League debut this afternoon. Rodriguez made just two starts for Buffalo, throwing 6.1 total innings of pure dominance.

When Hudson is finding success, he is keeping the ball on the ground and keeping the ball in the ballpark. Going back to the same group of pitchers with at least 200 innings since 2022, Hudson is in the top 10 in both GB% and the lowest home runs rates. So if the Jays are going to find success against him, they’ll need to work their walks and string together hits .

Blue Jays Rockies Baseball Game Yariel Rodriguez Major League Debut Dakota Hudson

