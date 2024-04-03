Blue Jays' First Round Pick Nimmala Shows Potential Despite Swing Issues

The Blue Jays' first round pick in the most recent draft, Nimmala, is a raw talent with potential. Despite primarily playing cricket as a kid, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida. However, his stock slipped during the showcase process due to swing issues.

First-round pick Arjun Nimmala makes Blue Jays debut a blast to remember

Joey Votto homers in first at-bat for Blue Jays in preseason gameJoey Votto homered in his first at-bat in the opening inning and the Toronto Blue Jays played to a 5-5 draw against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in preseason action. Votto, who recently joined the Blue Jays after 17 years with Cincinnati, accidentally stepped on a bat in the dugout and had to leave the game early due to an ankle injury.

Astros' Blanco throws first no-hitter of season to beat Blue JaysRonel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night.

Blue Jays' Draft Picks and a System Veteran to WatchA look at three early-mid round picks by the Blue Jays with significant upside and a system veteran who could enter the major league picture this year.

Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Tim MayzaTim Mayza is a 32-year-old lefty reliever. He was our 12th-round pick in 2013, making him the longest-serving current Blue Jays player. Well, sort of a technicality, we picked Danny Jansen in the...

Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Wes ParsonsLike Brendon Little, Wes Parsons is someone I forgot was on the Jays&39; 40-man roster until he pitched in a spring game last week. Parsons is a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher who the Jays signed...

