Blue Jays' Batters Perform Well in Recent Games

Over the past two weeks, the Blue Jays have been 6-6. Our batters hit .235/.317/.357, averaging 3.4 runs per game. Justin Turner : Started 10 games. Hit .433/.526/.600 with 5 doubles, 7 walks, 5 strikeouts, 4 RBI and 1 caught stealing. He started a game at first and a game at third. There is little to complain about. He’s been terrific. I wasn’t thrilled with his signing, but he'll become a favourite if he continues like this. Cavan Biggio : Played 10 games, starting 9, .333/.394/.

He’s another one who had great spring training but didn’t carry it into the season. I hate trying to guess what’s happening, but sometimes, he seems over-anxious at the plate. I shouldn’t use myself as an example, but when I play doubles tennis at the net, I swing from overly aggressive to passive, rarely hitting that nice middle ground. It seems that Vlad is doing much the same. It has gone a long way when he has hit the ball hard. Bo Bichette: Started 11 of 12 games. Hit .227/.292/.

Blue Jays Batters Performance Justin Turner Cavan Biggio Versatility

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in Blue Jays history: The First Ever Blue Jays Game47 Years Ago Today The Blue Jays played their first game on April 7, 1977, at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. If you are old enough to remember Exhibition Stadium, you’ll remember it was a terrible...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays BattersOver the past two weeks, the Blue Jays have been 6-6. Our batters hit .235/.317/.357, averaging 3.4 runs per game. Hot Justin Turner: Started 10 games. Hit .433/.526/.600 with 5 doubles, 7 walks,...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Jays 0 Astros 10: Blanco Throws No-Hitter Against Blue JaysRonel Blanco throws 9 no-hit innings against the Blue Jays, leading the Astros to a 10-0 victory. The Blue Jays' offense struggles as they fail to get a hit throughout the game.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays History: Jays trade for TulowitzkiSix years ago today: The Blue Jays traded for Troy Tulowitzki. The deal was: Tulowitzki and LaTroy Hawkins to the Rockies for Jose Reyes, Jeff Hoffman, Miguel Castro, and Jesus Tinoco. It is one of...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Today in Jays History: Jays Win in 16 InningsTwelve Years Ago Today The Jays beat Cleveland in 16 innings, 7 to 4. It was a record for an extra inning game on opening day. Cleveland scored four runs in the second inning against Jays Opening...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Cal Raleigh hits two-run homer in 10th inning as Mariners top Blue Jays 6-1Tim Mayza, Mitch White roughed up as Mariners avoid sweep

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »