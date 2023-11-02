Blinken to reassert in Israel its right to act but need to minimize civilian casualties

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials and receive an update on Israel's military objectives and its plans to achieve those goals.

Israel sent ground forces into Hamas-ruled Gaza late last week after weeks of air and artillery strikes to retaliate for the surprise Hamas attack in which Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

Blinken, who as secretary of state is President Joe Biden's top diplomat, will also discuss options on who will run the densely populated enclave if and when Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian militant group, is defeated.

In Jordan, Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and reiterate a U.S. commitment to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced out of Gaza, a growing concern of the Arab world, Miller said.

