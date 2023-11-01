Blink-182 coming back to Toronto with Alexisonfire

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.11 Pieces Of Budget-Friendly Jewellery That Cost $25 Or Less And Are Absolutely GorgeousThe Best Liquid Eyeliners You Can Get In Canada Right Now'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas

The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.

Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.Calgary’s downtown public library is celebrating its fifth birthday. The central library opened its doors on November 1, 2018. Since then, it has welcomed over 4.5 million visitors.

