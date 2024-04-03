Blades defeat Raiders 4-3 in overtime

Easton Armstrong's hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime, leads the Saskatoon Blades to a 4-3 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League playoffs. Trevor Wong also scored for Saskatoon, while Ryder Ritchie, Aiden Oiring, and Krzysztof Macias replied for Prince Albert.

The Blades now lead the first-round series 2-1.

