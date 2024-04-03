Blackstone Seeks Easier Rules for Privatization, M&A in India

Private equity firm Blackstone is pushing for easier rules and regulations for privatization and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in India. The firm believes that the current regulations are too restrictive and hinder foreign investment in the country. Blackstone has been actively investing in India and sees great potential in the market. However, the complex and lengthy approval processes for privatization and M&A deals have been a major obstacle.

The firm is urging the Indian government to streamline the process and create a more investor-friendly environment. Blackstone's push for easier rules comes as it plans to acquire a majority stake in a major toll road in Texas, which is expected to cost taxpayers at least $1 billion. The firm's move into the toll road sector has raised concerns among critics who argue that privatization of public infrastructure can lead to higher costs for taxpayers. However, Blackstone defends its strategy, stating that it can bring much-needed investment and expertise to improve the efficiency and quality of the toll road

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blackstone eyes sale of Victor Allen's coffee owner Trilliant, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Blackstone’s Crown Found Fit to Keep Melbourne Casino LicenseCrown Resorts retained the license to operate its flagship Melbourne casino, after a government-appointed manager found the company had rectified a litany of wrongdoing including underpaying taxes, facilitating money laundering and exploiting problem gamblers.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Blackstone’s Crown Survives to Keep Melbourne Casino License(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts retained the license to operate its flagship Melbourne casino after the Victorian state gambling regulator said the company had ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Blackstone’s Encore to Raise $500 Million of Preferred Equity(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.-backed Encore Group USA is looking to raise at least $500 million of preferred equity as it works with Goldman Sachs Group Inc...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Blackstone’s Encore to Raise $500 Million of Preferred EquityBlackstone Inc.-backed Encore Group USA is looking to raise at least $500 million of preferred equity as it works with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to deal with loans that are set to come due in the next two years, according to people familiar with matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Blackstone Plans to Invest $25 Billion in India Private Equity Assets Over Five YearsBlackstone Inc. aims to add an additional $25 billion of Indian private equity assets over the next five years, reflecting the South Asian country’s increasing allure to global investors.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »