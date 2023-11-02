Blackpink’s Lisa, Angelababy Banned on Weibo After Risque Show

In 2021, Xi ordered sweeping action to clean up the entertainment industry, with regulators moving to ban film stars with “incorrect” politics, cap salaries and rein in celebrity fan culture. While they frequently warn against “vulgar and obscene” content, capping the entertainment industry, along with after-school tutoring and online gaming, is part of a cumulative effort to ensure the younger generation become motivated, patriotic and productive workers.
Photos taken by fans posted on social media show the two actresses coming in and out of the Crazy Horse, but they, along with Lisa, have yet to say anything publicly. In a post on Instagram, Crazy Horse said Angelababy didn’t attend the event.One Weibo user who goes by the name “JoannBlue” said that the performance “disrespects and objectifies women.”
Lisa's ban on Weibo may be less damaging. K-pop bands such as Blackpink have already been under an unofficial ban in China since Seoul implemented a THAAD anti-missile system that infuriated Beijing.
