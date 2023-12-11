BlackBerry promotes John Giamatteo to CEO and cancels IoT IPO

BlackBerry has promoted John Giamatteo to the position of CEO and has cancelled plans for an IPO of its Internet of Things business. The company still plans to split its operations, with the IoT and cybersecurity businesses becoming stand-alone divisions. The board believes that this separation will create strategic alternatives that can benefit shareholders.





