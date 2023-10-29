Black Healthcare Professional Network Launches Directory to Support Black Entrepreneurs in the Health Care Field

Despite completing a master’s degree in clinical psychology two years ago, Myriam Georges-Estigène was struggling to find permanent work. So in April, she decided to take matters into her own hands and start her own clinic.

“I was starting to give up on counselling,” Ms. Georges-Estigène said. Starting her own clinic “was my last hope of staying in the field.” Dr. Nikolai Whyte, co-founder and managing director of BHPN, said that with the platform, he hopes to help bridge the gap between Black health-care professionals and patients. In January, Dr. Whyte had started his latest cosmetic, aesthetic and medical clinic, Vivacity Medical, and wanted to use his knowledge of building a business to help others like him.

To launch BHPN in 2021, Dr. Whyte and co-founder Adena Addo had received funding from the Black Entrepreneurship Program’s Ecosystem Fund. The program is a partnership between the Government of Canada, Black-led business organizations such as the Federation of African Canadian Economics and Canadian banks. headtopics.com

In September, BHPN launched its directory to help promote Black doctors. The first of its kind in Canada, the database allows people to connect with verified Black health-care professionals in all fields including pharmacists, nurses, dentists and psychotherapists.

Part of that portfolio of resources is the Business Advisory Services Program, a program began by the BHPN that helps Black health-care professionals who want to begin their own practice with tangible steps and resources to achieving their goal. Participants are paired with successful Black entrepreneurs working in the health-care space. headtopics.com

“When I got involved with the BHPN, I was trying to grow my private practice and online platform, which was overwhelming,” she said.

