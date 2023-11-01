Black couple calls out Quebec Human Rights Commission after complaint dismissed

In 2020, Zamor says he and friends were watching the Superbowl in his apartment when Montreal police officers came banging at his door. When he opened it, multiple officers burst in with firearms drawn, then threw him to the floor, he alleges.

Zamor believes the police entered the apartment because they saw their Black roommate outside the building, who told police, when interrogated, that the people in the apartment were Black.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report saysFo Niemi of the civil rights group Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), who’s helping the couple, says they asked the CDPDJ multiple times if any other apartment was searched in this case, but that they got no answer.

But Quebec’s police ethics commissioner found that the officers did commit a number of violations including, “not behaving in such a way as to preserve the trust and consideration that their function requires.”

“They (plan) to launch a lawsuit against the police officers involved and against the city,” he told reporters.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCNEWS: 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file complaint with human rights commissionPolice search the St. Lawrence River for missing people March 31, 2023 near Akwesasne, a community on the Ontario, Quebec and New York borders.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: 'Chronic underfunding': 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaintMONTREAL — Quebec's 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: 'Chronic underfunding': 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaintMONTREAL — Quebec's 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: 'Chronic underfunding': 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaintMONTREAL — Quebec's 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'Chronic underfunding': 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaintMONTREAL — Quebec's 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: 'Chronic underfunding': 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaintMONTREAL — Quebec's 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕