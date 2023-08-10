Black activist Howard McCurdy's autobiography released

Howard McCurdy, the Black activist and trail-blazer who represented the forming riding of Windsor-St. Clair, Ont., from 1984-1993, and who died of cancer in 2018, finally has his autobiography out. George Elliott Clarke, who worked for McCurdy on the Hill from 1987-1991, and who went on to become a bestselling author, and parliamentary poet laureate, completed McCurdy's autobiography for him after the former MP asked Clarke to finish editing it before he died in 2018.

Nimbus Publishing officially released the book last month: Black Activist, Black Scientist, Black Icon: The Autobiography of Dr. Howard D. McCurdy. “He was a star,” Clarke recently told The Windsor Star. “He was often voted the best-dressed Member of Parliament. Also one of the most effective Members of Parliament, even though he was a backbencher for the third party, the NDP. He loved the attention, and he loved the adrenaline rush.

