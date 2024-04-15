BJP's Manifesto for Indian Elections Lacks Structural Economic Reforms

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerMUMBAI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party skipped any reference to structural economic reforms , such as changes to labour and land laws, in its manifesto ahead of elections, Citi economists said in a note on Monday.

The BJP promised to create jobs, boost infrastructure and manufacturing and expand welfare programs such as low-ticket subsidised loans to small businesses if it wins a third term.

The general election starts on April 19 and will be held in seven stages until June 1, with the results expected on June 4. Modi is widely tipped to stay in power on the back of his 10-year record, which includes strong economic growth, infrastructure projects, welfare handouts and aggressive Hindu nationalism.The manifesto includes a strong infrastructure push, including building 28 kilometers per day of national highways, three new high-speed bullet trains and expanding the metro network.

"There is a definite aspiration in the manifesto towards making India a power to reckon with in global manufacturing," the economists said.

BJP Indian Elections Economic Reforms Manifesto Job Creation Infrastructure Manufacturing Welfare Programs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India's BJP election manifesto lacks plans for structural economic reforms, Citi saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

India announces six-week general elections starting April 19 with Modi’s BJP topping surveysVoting in the world’s largest democracy will stretch over seven phases, with different states voting at different times and results will be announced on June 4

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Caution Grows for Indian Stocks Amid Small-Cap Froth, ElectionsIndian stocks are poised to erase gains this year as regulatory warnings of growing froth in the market weigh on sentiment.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

JPMorgan Sees Foreign Investors Flocking to Indian Stocks After ElectionsIndian equities are poised to lure more foreign inflows after the general elections, with the economy’s promising growth prospects and the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts acting as catalysts.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Modi’s Party Targets Growth, Development in Election ManifestoIndia’s ruling party pledged to focus on infrastructure and keep popular subsidies in place in its election manifesto as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for a historic third term in voting this week.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Modi’s Party Targets Growth, Development in Election ManifestoIndia’s ruling party pledged to focus on infrastructure and keep popular subsidies in place in its election manifesto as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for a historic third term in voting this week.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »