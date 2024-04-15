BJP's Manifesto for Indian Elections Lacks Structural Economic Reforms

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerMUMBAI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party skipped any reference to structural economic reforms , such as changes to labour and land laws, in its manifesto ahead of elections, Citi economists said in a note on Monday.
The BJP promised to create jobs, boost infrastructure and manufacturing and expand welfare programs such as low-ticket subsidised loans to small businesses if it wins a third term.
The general election starts on April 19 and will be held in seven stages until June 1, with the results expected on June 4. Modi is widely tipped to stay in power on the back of his 10-year record, which includes strong economic growth, infrastructure projects, welfare handouts and aggressive Hindu nationalism.The manifesto includes a strong infrastructure push, including building 28 kilometers per day of national highways, three new high-speed bullet trains and expanding the metro network.
"There is a definite aspiration in the manifesto towards making India a power to reckon with in global manufacturing," the economists said.
BJP Indian Elections Economic Reforms Manifesto Job Creation Infrastructure Manufacturing Welfare Programs
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »