A historic Brooklyn synagogue was the site of a bizarre brawl between members of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement and police after a secret underground tunnel was found beneath the premises. The secret tunnel was discovered underneath the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitcher movement at 770 Eastern Pkwy. in Crown Heights. It appears the tunnel was first uncovered by religious leaders late last year.

The tunnel is believed to have been dug by students and young men in the community in a bid to expand the synagogue and annex additional space in the basement of an empty apartment building behind the headquarters. When Chabad leaders called in a cement truck on Monday afternoon to seal up the passageway’s opening, supporters of the tunnel staged an impromptu protest to block the effort. The ensuing conflict turned violent as police moved in





Scandal Erupts at Russian Elite's Nightlife PartyA recent party in Russia's elite nightlife scene has caused a public scandal, resulting in a pop star being jailed and others issuing public apologies. The scandal began when TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva hosted a party with a dress code of 'almost naked.' Photos from the event, including one of rapper Vacio wearing only a sock on his genitalia, circulated on social media.

Du Plessis Prepares for Upcoming Clash with StricklandDu Plessis enters the Octagon on the strength of a career-best eight-fight winning streak that now spans more than five years. He has secured 19 of his 20 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission, giving him a prodigious 95% finish rate. As Du Plessis moves ever closer to his forthcoming clash with Strickland, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped chart his course to this point:“Soldier Boy” leaned on his guile and experience to retain the Extreme Fighting Championship middleweight title, as he choked Du Plessis unconscious with a third-round guillotine in their EFC 33 main event on Aug. 30, 2014 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. McLellan slammed the door 2:12 into Round 3. Champion and challenger pushed themselves to the brink of exhaustion and beyond in a thrilling back-and-forth battle

TikTok's 'Tunnel Girl' Excavates 30-Foot-Long Tunnel Below Her HomeA TikTok user known as 'Tunnel Girl' has gained viral fame for building a 30-foot-long tunnel below her home. She has been excavating the tunnel since August 2022 and has documented her progress on TikTok. The tunnel, which has its own ventilation system, is 22 feet deep and has garnered millions of views on her videos.

