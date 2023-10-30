Bitcoin’s price has finally stabilized, this CEO believes

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal discussed Bitcoin, ETFs, and TradFi interest in crypto in a podcast with Scott Melker recently.has now stabilized its price as the crypto market is witnessing a long bull run. The influx of institutional capital will further stabilize the market.to Scott Melker on the “Wolf of All Streets” podcast recently. He made a number of crucial observations on Bitcoin, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and institutional interest in crypto.

Bitcoin’s price touched $35K for the first time since May 2022. It was trading at $34,302 at press time.As the leader of the crypto market, Bitcoin gave a much-needed push to the altcoins that also made price corrections. The altcoin market capitalization has been touching the range of $550-$570 billion for the past week. It stood at $569.7 billion at the time of writing.Pal also shared his thoughts on the possibility of Bitcoin ETFs coming to the market.

Firstly, the size of the crypto market is too small in comparison to that of the traditional market. This phenomenon often leads to liquidity crisis. Thirdly, unknown people from far-off places like Hong Kong control a large amount of crypto—that too, illiquid—oftentimes. headtopics.com

Institutional interest in Bitcoin is clearly heating up. Transactions over $100k have reached new 2023 highs. Recent spot ETF applications seem to be a driving force, as was the case after BlackRock’s ETF filing in June.that the recent rally first began with a misleading tweet about the SEC approving BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF on 16 October.

The said ETF was added to a clearing-house eligibility file then as a “standard” practice for potential funds. As crypto comes under the shadow of TradFi, it will become more difficult for the sector to escape regulation. headtopics.com

Art Gallery of Algoma Presents Vision for New Landmark Gallery BuildingArt Gallery of Algoma president and executive director will discuss their vision for a new gallery building in Clergue Park. Feasibility study reveals the need for a new building due to the current gallery's disrepair and capacity limitations. The proposed building will showcase Dr. Bondar's photographic collection. Read more ⮕

Canadian Real Estate Association lowers home sales and price forecastThe Canadian Real Estate Association has revised its predictions for home sales and prices, expecting a decline this year. This comes as a result of various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing market. Additionally, Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV show 'Friends', has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a park in downtown Toronto. Read more ⮕

Canadian Real Estate Association lowers home sales and price forecastThe Canadian Real Estate Association has revised its predictions for home sales and prices, expecting a decline this year. This comes as a result of various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing market. Additionally, Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV show 'Friends', has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a park in downtown Toronto. Read more ⮕

Canadian Real Estate Association lowers home sales and price forecastThe Canadian Real Estate Association has revised its predictions for home sales and prices, expecting a decline this year. This comes as a result of various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing market. Additionally, Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV show 'Friends', has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a park in downtown Toronto. Read more ⮕

Ted Pick Named as Successor to Morgan Stanley CEO James GormanTed Pick has been chosen as the successor to James Gorman as CEO of Morgan Stanley, effective January 1, 2024. Pick, who has successfully revived the investment banking and trading business of the company, is expected to bring a new focus on banking and trading while Gorman has been focused on growing wealth management. Read more ⮕

Calgary Dream Centre CEO retires after 20 years, urges compassion for people struggling with addictionJim Moore is the CEO and one of the founders of the Dream Centre, a faith-based recovery organization, connected to the First Assembly Church. Read more ⮕