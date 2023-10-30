Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityAres Raises $6.

When a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is key. Autoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketing. Saskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemption. Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists. Indians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensions.

Bitcoin's Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity. A protracted dearth of liquidity in cryptocurrency markets is playing a key role in the more than 10% swings in the price of Bitcoin seen in recent weeks.

Vehicle Rally Moves Through Toronto Streets. A vehicle rally started at Scarborough Town Centre and made its way through Toronto streets, ending at Nathan Phillips Square. The destination of the group is currently unknown. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations are expected to take place in the city over the weekend.

UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Stellantis, Moves Closer to Record Wage Hikes. The United Auto Workers (UAW) has reached a tentative labor deal with Stellantis, bringing them closer to securing record wage hikes and ending the first simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers. The deal includes a 25% wage hike and an agreement to reopen a Jeep factory that was previously shuttered. Negotiations with GM are still ongoing.

Traffic Delays Expected in Toronto as Vehicle Rally Moves from Scarborough to City Centre. A vehicle rally is expected to cause traffic delays in Toronto as it moves from Scarborough to the city centre. The nature of the rally has not been confirmed, but pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations are known to be occurring in the city. Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command made the announcement in a press conference.

Tua Tagovailoa throws for four TDs, Jalen Ramsey shines in debut for Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa moves to 6-0 against Bill Belichick.

How Washington Plays Matchmaker for the Gun Industry: Big Take Podcast