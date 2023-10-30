Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity

Realty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesMeta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeDrugmakers Are Set to Pay 23andMe Millions to Access Consumer DNARussia Closes Airport After a Mob Attack on Airplane from IsraelShein Acquires Missguided in Latest Diversification PushIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsTrump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseUAE’s Biggest Chemicals Maker Says Prices Have Bottomed OutChina War Veteran...

Traffic Delays Expected in Toronto as Vehicle Rally Moves from Scarborough to City CentreA vehicle rally is expected to cause traffic delays in Toronto as it moves from Scarborough to the city centre. The nature of the rally has not been confirmed, but pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations are known to be occurring in the city. Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command made the announcement in a press conference. Read more ⮕

Vehicle Rally Moves Through Toronto StreetsA vehicle rally started at Scarborough Town Centre and made its way through Toronto streets, ending at Nathan Phillips Square. The destination of the group is currently unknown. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations are expected to take place in the city over the weekend. Read more ⮕

UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Stellantis, Moves Closer to Record Wage HikesThe United Auto Workers (UAW) has reached a tentative labor deal with Stellantis, bringing them closer to securing record wage hikes and ending the first simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers. The deal includes a 25% wage hike and an agreement to reopen a Jeep factory that was previously shuttered. Negotiations with GM are still ongoing. Read more ⮕

Tua Tagovailoa throws for four TDs, Jalen Ramsey shines in debut for DolphinsTua Tagovailoa moves to 6-0 against Bill Belichick Read more ⮕

Beloved actor Matthew Perry grew up in Canada and is linked to big names in politicsMatthew Perry's iconic performance on 'Friends' may forever link him with New York City, but the actor behind Chandler Bing described himself as half Canadi Read more ⮕

Apple earnings, Fed decision, and Jobs data highlight big week: Yahoo Finance LiveInvestors are bracing for a massive week on Wall Street. Pfizer (PFE), Caterpillar (CAT), Starbucks (SBUX), and Roku (ROKU) are among the top names reporting... Read more ⮕