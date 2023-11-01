Bitcoin price whipsaws on Fed rate decision, reclaims support above $34,600

While rates remain unchanged for the time being, the central bank left the door open for future increases as they work to bring inflation back to their 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the committee “is proceeding carefully” and will continue to make decisions “meeting by meeting.”
Stocks climbed higher following the announcement as traders saw the pause as evidence that the risk-on environment has returned. At the close of markets, the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq finished in the green, up 1.05%, 0.65%, and 1.43%, respectively. Treasury yields sank lower, with the 10-year yield trading around 4.755%
Data provided by TradingView shows that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price whipsawed near midday, spiking to a high of $35,200 before dipping to $34,080. The top crypto has since climbed back above support at $34,600.Senior Kitco technical analyst Jim Wyckoff noted that “November Bitcoin futures prices a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday,” and said, “Recent price action has formed a bullish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart.
MN Trading analyst Gunter Lackmann said the daily chart for Bitcoin shows its price is “in a bullish consolidation resembling an ascending triangle chart pattern as the 8EMA, a reliable source to look for relative strength, is catching up with price.”“Currently, the most obvious invalidation of this pattern would be daily candle closes under $34k, but we should also be ready for an intraday retest of the 8EMA, which last got tagged on October 23,” he said. “Upside resistance is at around $34.8k.
