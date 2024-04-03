Bitcoin Offshoot Undergoes 'Halving' in Prelude to Larger Blockchain's Change

Bitcoin Cash, a cryptocurrency that split off from Bitcoin in 2017, recently underwent a 'halving' event, reducing the reward for mining new coins. This event is seen as a prelude to a similar change in the larger Bitcoin blockchain. Meanwhile, European stocks are slightly up as traders assess data and the outlook for interest rate cuts. Lightspeed Commerce is cutting 280 jobs as it focuses on profitable growth.

Mining for electric vehicle metals in Africa is threatening gorillas and chimpanzees. The US and EU are expected to miss a critical minerals agreement this week. The US House's vote on Ukraine war aid is likely weeks away. The US may revoke the Houthi terrorist label if they stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is urging Thames Water to clean up its financial mess. Chilean politicians are working to save the local steel industry from cheap Chinese imports. Chile has also cut interest rates by 75 basis points. A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake shook buildings in Taipei

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PFL 1 Lineup Undergoes Multiple Changes, Including Addition of Blagoy IvanovThe card for Week 1 of the upcoming Professional Fighters League season has undergone several changes, the organization announced Tuesday.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Payments Canada undergoes leadership change amid slow shift to faster paymentsTrains aren’t the only place Canada lags on high-speed rail, as the effort to bring in a faster payment system, known as the Real-Time Rail, is years behind schedule.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Payments Canada undergoes leadership change amid slow shift to faster paymentsTrains aren’t the only place Canada lags on high-speed rail, as the effort to bring in a faster payment system, known as the Real-Time Rail, is years behind schedule.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Payments Canada undergoes leadership changeTrains aren’t the only place Canada lags on high-speed rail, as the effort to bring in a faster payment system, known as the Real-Time Rail, is years behind schedule.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Payments Canada undergoes leadership change amid slow shift to faster paymentsTORONTO — Trains aren’t the only place Canada lags on high-speed rail, as the effort to bring in a faster payment system, known as the Real-Time Rail, is years behind schedule.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canada's Mark McMorris undergoes surgery for broken orbital bone, noseCanada's Mark McMorris, seen above at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, underwent surgery for a broken nose and orbital bone on Monday.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »