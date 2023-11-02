Bitcoin Lifts Crypto Mood by Retaking 17-Month Peak; SOL Jumps

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year in part on bets that the Securities and Exchange Commission may approve applications from the likes of BlackRock Inc. to start the first US ETFs investing directly in the token.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted the US central bank may be finished with the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in four decades. That delivered broad gains in global markets Thursday across stocks, bonds and commodities.

SOL has surged as the Solana project tries to move past its link to discredited former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana is vying with Ethereum, crypto’s key commercial highway, for a bigger share of digital-asset activity.One driver for SOL could be Solana’s “robust operational performance” with only one network outage in 2023 versus 14 last year, according to Grayscale.

Investor demand and liquidity has also diminished from the levels that prevailed back then, when stimulus injections and ultra-low borrowing costs fueled a bubble in digital-asset prices. There are incipient signs of increased interest from institutional investors, which would help to tackle the liquidity challenge, she said.

