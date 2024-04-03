BIS Explores Tokenization and Blockchain with Project Agorá

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is exploring tokenization and blockchain technology with Project Agorá. This project aims to enhance existing capabilities and enable new ones, based on the two-tier monetary system with central banks at the core.

