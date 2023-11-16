Binance to Start Thai Crypto Exchange With Billionaire Sarath

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is set to launch a new exchange in Thailand in partnership with billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi. This move comes as the housing market in China continues to decline, with prices falling the most in eight years. The Nigerian Naira's plunge has resulted in a third-straight loss for MultiChoice, a South African media company. Japan's exports are rising at a slower pace, indicating a fragile recovery.

In New Zealand, houses are taking less time to sell as buyers emerge. A 'weird' municipal bond for a Virginia tire recycler is offering a high yield with no risk. Shares in Asia are mixed as US stocks climb and bonds dip. Apple's Tim Cook and BlackRock's Larry Fink are among the CEOs attending a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Economist Larry Summers believes that the 'transitory factors' behind inflation are now easing. The Canadian government has extended the deadline for an underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially, with some being 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their counterparts in the US

