Bills' Hamlin expects to be excited and emotional in return to Cincinnati

If there’s one thing Hamlin learned during his recovery — and courageous bid to resume his career — is that he has the resolve to overcome just about anything. “I’m super thrilled. I’m super excited. I’m a thousand emotions. I’m every emotion, all the good ones and the bad ones. But there’s strength in that,” he added. “And I think there’s strength in walking through the fire, and walking into your fears.”
It’s unlikely Hamlin — who missed practice Wednesday due to an illness — will suit up Sunday. He’s been a healthy inactive for all but one of Buffalo’s first eight games since he's last on the team’s safety depth chart.
"His mindset all around is truly inspiring,” Hyde said. “I’m excited for him. And it’ll be good for our team to get back there and get back on the field obviously for D-Ham’s sake, but even the guys that attended that game last year.”
Hamlin’s heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which happens when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors have assured Hamlin he can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or reoccurrence.
“As much as I want to be a superstar, man, I don’t like the spotlight. I don’t like all the attention that comes with it, positive or negative,” he said."But I’m here standing in front of it and I’m leading the charge, and I’m super excited to continue to do that.”
The ability to lean on others and voice his emotions is something Hamlin found beneficial, whether it’s sharing with friends and family or speaking to crowds at one of his many charitable events — including a stop in Cincinnati last summer — to hand out automated external defibrillators and promote CPR training.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕
IPOLITICSCA: Even more backbench bills and motions worth watching this fallA timely deep dive into parliamentary procedure.
Source: iPoliticsCA | Read more ⮕
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕
Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕