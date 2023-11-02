Billionaire Targeted by Hindenburg Emerges Richer and Unbowed

As Turlov built a regional behemoth with a toehold in the US, Freedom for years had customers buy the brokerage’s own shares in exchange for access to American stock listings. The controversial tie-up was likely its best line of defense against Hindenburg.

The publication and its aftermath crystallized some concerns around a company that’s grown at breakneck speed, more than doubling its total assets and brokerage customer accounts in the two years through March 31.

The scrutiny will increase as Freedom expands its footprint in the US and western Europe, markets that now generate 10% of its total revenue. The stock is up almost 600% since an initial public offering in 2019.

Days after Hindenburg’s publication, S&P put Freedom’s long-term rating on credit watch negative, faulting its “weak compliance and reporting mechanisms.” What happened, Turlov said, is known as a short squeeze — meaning traders who were betting against his company had to cover their positions at a higher price, leading to a rebound in the stock. By the end of August, the stock hit a record high of just over $100 per share.

Despite a limited free float, Turlov said Freedom has over 10,000 shareholders. Those that bought the dip — including several large clients — reaped a quick profit that Turlov estimates at “several tens” of millions of dollars.

The activist short seller, whose recent high-profile targets have included the likes of Carl Icahn and Gautam Adani, was the most formidable adversary yet for Turlov, in a career already dogged by accusations and scrutiny.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Billionaire Targeted by Hindenburg Emerges Richer and UnbowedTimur Turlov is still trying to make sense of how Hindenburg Research’s bet against his Kazakh brokerage backfired so much that at one point it left him with a paper windfall of more than $1 billion.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: An old drug re-emerges in Nova Scotia overdose deathsThe emergency department sign at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, N.S., is shown in 2017.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Neil Lumsden Emerges as Candidate for Elks' President PositionNeil Lumsden, a former CFL player and current Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, has been identified as a potential candidate for the full-time president position of the Edmonton Elks.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: ‘Belongs In Jail’: Hedge Fund Billionaire Warns Voters About Donald TrumpJosephine Harvey is a London-based senior reporter on HuffPost's trends team, covering U.S. politics, media, pop culture and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Monzo Bank Tops UK Lenders Targeted in Digital Payment FraudsMonzo Bank Ltd., Starling Bank Ltd. and Metro Bank Holdings Plc are the UK lenders most targeted by online fraudsters who trick customers into sending a payment to an account outside their control.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway saysThe European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on 'behavioural advertising' on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕