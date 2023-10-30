Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards, will sign executive order to address concerns

– requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.

“We can’t move at a normal government pace,” Zients said the Democratic president told him. “We have to move as fast, if not faster than the technology itself.” . The National Institute of Standards and Technology is to create standards to ensure AI tools are safe and secure before public release.

Last Thursday, Biden gathered his aides in the Oval Office to review and finalize the executive order, a 30-minute meeting that stretched to 70 minutes, despite other pressing matters including the mass shooting in Maine, the Israel-Hamas war and the selection of a new House speaker. headtopics.com

The possibility of false images and sounds led the president to prioritize the labelling and watermarking of anything produced by AI. Biden also wanted to thwart the risk of older Americans getting a phone call from someone who sounded like a loved one, only to be scammed by an AI tool.

The issue of AI was seemingly inescapable for Biden. At Camp David one weekend, he relaxed by watching the Tom Cruise film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The film’s villain is a sentient and rogue AI known as “the Entity” that sinks a submarine and kills its crew in the movie’s opening minutes. headtopics.com

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hopes to carve out a prominent role for Britain as an AI safety hub at a summit this week that Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend.

Israel's Defense Minister: Ground Shook in Gaza as War Enters New StageIsrael's defense minister announced that the war against Hamas in Gaza has entered a new stage, with intense bombardment and communication blackout. The Israeli military released images of tank columns and airstrikes targeting Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The defense minister stated that the campaign will continue until further notice, signaling a possible all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza. Read more ⮕

Health Professionals Warn Against Using Weighted Baby Sleep ProductsWeighted blankets and other weighted baby sleep products are deemed dangerous by health professionals due to the risk of suffocation and asphyxiation. Manufacturers claim their products are safe, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports at least one infant death related to a weighted product. Concerned parents are left searching for safe alternatives. Read more ⮕

Man Creates Massive Comic Book Mosaics Using Soda Can BoxesEric Falkenberg, an assistant operations manager at Save-On-Foods, has gained national recognition for his massive mosaics of popular comic book icons created using stacks of soda can boxes. His latest creations, depicting Batman and Joker, have recently won awards at the Grocery Innovations Canada exhibition and conference. Read more ⮕