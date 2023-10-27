Biden Urges ‘Open Lines’ in Meeting With China’s Foreign Minister

Israel Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.

70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionFDA Staff Raises Concerns Over Lack of Safety Data for Sickle-Cell TreatmentPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortNerdWallet Created Its Own Credit Card for Referrals — Not ProfitWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionBattery Maker AESC Raises $1 Billion as It Eyes US IPOHurricane Disaster in Mexico Spurs Criticism of AMLO...

Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Biden urges path to two states

Biden denounces "senseless and tragic mass shooting," urges gun laws

Turkey urges WHO to do more for Gazans hit by war

Sunak Urges Restraint on Rules for AI Before It’s UnderstoodPrime Minister Rishi Sunak will stress the need for world leaders to take seriously the risks posed by artificial intelligence in a speech setting the scene for next week’s AI summit, which aims to chart a path to regulate the emerging technology and harness its opportunities. Read more ⮕

China Premier Urges Stepped Up Trade, Investment With RussiaChinese Premier Li Qiang told his Russian counterpart that he wants to boost their trade and other cooperation, underscoring the nations’ close ties with the war in Ukraine well into its second year. Read more ⮕

Think Tank Urges US to Get Even Stricter With China Over ChipsThe US and its allies should go further than barring Chinese access to advanced chipmaking gear and restrict older semiconductor technologies as well, a prominent think tank said in a new report. Read more ⮕