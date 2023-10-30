Biden to Take Action on Artificial Intelligence, Prioritizing Safety and Consumer Protection

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will take wide ranging action on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday by seeking to increase safety while protecting consumers, workers, and minority groups from the technology's related risks.

AI companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms previously agreed voluntarily to commit to watermark AI-generated content to make the technology safer. It requires that developers of AI systems that pose risks to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety share the results of safety tests with the U.S. government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they are released to the public.

To make sure government communications are clear, the Commerce Department will"develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking" for label items that are generated by AI, the White House said in a release about the order. headtopics.com

"It’s the next step in an aggressive strategy to do everything on all fronts to harness the benefits of AI and mitigate the risks," he said in a statement. A senior administration official, briefing reporters ahead of the official unveiling of the order, pushed back against criticism that Europe had been more aggressive at regulating AI than the United States has.

Biden is calling on Congress in particular to pass legislation on data privacy, the White House said. The order also calls for the development of"best practices" to address harms that AI may cause workers, including job displacement, and requires a report on labor market impacts. headtopics.com

