Biden Signs Sweeping Executive Order Regulating Artificial Intelligence

Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concernsWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence — requiring industry... Read more ⮕

Ex-Carlyle Executive to Start Japan Corporate Engagement FundHiroyuki Otsuka, a former deputy head of Carlyle Group Inc.’s Japan business, is starting an engagement fund to support the growth of companies listed in the nation. Read more ⮕

Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signsWAYNE, Mich. (AP) — As Britney Johnson paced the picket line outside Ford's Wayne Assembly plant, she wasn't just carrying a sign demanding higher pay and... Read more ⮕

UK Jobs Market Shows Signs of Cooling with Online Vacancies and Pay Offers FallingOnline job adverts and advertised salaries in the UK fell by 1.6% in September, indicating a potential cooling off of the job market. The Bank of England will take this data into consideration before making their interest rate decision. Read more ⮕

Louisiana Signs Agreement to Revive Baton Rouge-New Orleans Train LineLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a service development agreement to bring back intercity passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The service could start as early as 2027, with plans to add more rides as ridership increases. Stops along the route will include Gonzales, Laplace, and Jefferson Parish. The project is expected to have significant economic benefits for both cities and the communities in between. Read more ⮕

B.C. Government Signs MOU for Reconciliation in Powell RiverThe B.C. government and Tla’amin Nation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together for the future of the tiskʷat site, a former pulp and paper mill. The agreement aims to right past wrongs and create environmental and economic benefits for the Tla’amin Nation and the province. Read more ⮕