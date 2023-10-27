Biden met with China' Wang Yi - White House

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, the White House said.

The White House said Biden emphasized that the United States and China"need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication."

