Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war after speech interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has re-instated an exhibition after the artists behind it staged an 18-hour sit-in to protest what they said amounted to censorship.The Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Joe Biden Calls For Humanitarian 'Pause' In Israel-Hamas War“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,' Biden said at a fundraiser in Minnesota.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Biden's Ambassador to Israel Promises Support in Response to Hamas AttackPresident Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, has promised to stand with Israel's leaders in response to a surprise attack by Hamas. Democrats believe Lew's government experience makes him the right person for the job, while Republicans criticize his role in the Iran nuclear agreement.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: Israel-Hamas conflict: Joly calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in GazaForeign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is calling for 'humanitarian pauses' in Israel's war on Hamas, and says foreign nationals and hostages need to be let out of the Gaza Strip, while essential aid should be allowed in. Mackenie Gray reports on the amplifying calls for a ceasefire.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: West Bank Violence Surges Amid Israel-Hamas WarThe Wall Street Journal traveled to the West Bank town of Qusra to interview the family of two Palestinians who were recently killed amid escalating violence...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Israel Attacks Hamas Gunmen in Gaza's Tunnel NetworkIsrael's forces target Hamas gunmen in the vast tunnel network beneath Gaza, despite calls for a ceasefire to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Starmer to Clarify Response to Israel-Hamas Conflict Amid SplitsLabour leader Keir Starmer will seek to clarify his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict in a speech Tuesday as the UK’s main opposition party continues to face internal splits over its response.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕