Biden and Xi to Hold First Direct Talks Since November

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first direct talks since meeting in November, with Biden looking to keep tensions from mounting ahead of Taiwan's presidential inauguration in May. Biden will use the call to reaffirm the U.S.'s support for Beijing's "One China policy" and reiterate the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said a senior administration official, who did not wish to be named.

Biden and Xi agreed in November to reopen military communications and cooperate to curb fentanyl production. They haven't spoken on the phone since July 2022. After November's meeting, Biden told reporters he had not changed his view that Xi is a dictator, a comment that irked China

