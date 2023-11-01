Biden and first lady to visit Maine on Friday to mourn shooting victims

Robert R. Card, 40, a U.S. Army reservist, sprayed the bowling alley and bar with gunfire in the rural Maine town. He took his own life inside a cargo trailer parked on the lot of a recycling plant where he once worked.

"The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response," the White House said.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Matthew Lewis)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Biden and first lady to visit Maine on Friday to mourn shooting victimsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Family alerted authorities about gunman's deteriorating mental health before Maine shootingThe family of the gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history had alerted authorities about his deteriorating mental health and access to firearms. The sheriff's office reached out to the gunman's Army Reserve unit, who assured them they would address the issue. The gunman had a history of mental health concerns and had previously undergone a mental health evaluation.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: U.S. Army Reserve, family raised alarm about Maine shooter weeks before attackExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Deaf family grieves father of 4 and beloved community leader who was killed in Maine shootingsMost survivors of the mass shootings that killed 18 people at a Maine bowling alley and a bar attempted to flee when they heard gunfire.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

CP24: Deaf Victims of Maine Shooting Highlighted in Massacre AftermathA group of deaf bowlers were among the victims of a mass shooting at a Maine bowling alley, leaving a devastating impact on the tight-knit deaf community. One of the victims, Josh Seal, was an American Sign Language interpreter who played a significant role during the pandemic. The community is seeking answers and trying to return to normalcy.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Maine gunman may have targeted businesses over delusions they were disparaging him onlineMaine State Police documents released Tuesday shed light on why a delusional U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston may have targeted those locations.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕