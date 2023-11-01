Biden: Americans in Gaza Secured Safe Passage Through Rafah Border Crossing

“We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days,” Biden wrote in a post on X. “We won’t let up working to get Americans out of Gaza.” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller later said during a press briefing that “there are around 400 Americans in Gaza with whom we are in communication, who have expressed a desire to leave” and that “There are a number of American citizens who have crossed through Rafah and are in Egypt today.”: “Hamas was impeding the departure of American citizens and other foreign nationals.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused Hamas of purposely setting up ways to keep people“Why have Americans and foreign nationals still been unable to get out of Gaza, even though aid trucks have been going in?” a reporter asked Kirby during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“A lot of work went into this, I mean, this has been building now for quite some time. So it — it wouldn’t be — I don’t think it’s accurate to say there was like one thing sort of like tripped the switch here.”

Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza.We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza.

