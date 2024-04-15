Bidder Feels Remorse Over $3.7 Million Purchase of Classic Hockey Cards

The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.

He said he drank four cans of energy drink to stay sharp as each new bid prompted a half-hour wait for responses. There was a celebration when he won, he said, but then he watched an interview of an auction company official speaking about the second-place bidder. "These people are basically impossible to make contact with, so it seemed like the best way get in contact with them was to announce it to the world and somebody -- one of their friends -- are probably going to eventually inform them that, hey, your name was mentioned with the guy who won the auction .. and he believed that you might give these cards a good home," he said.

