BEYOND LOCAL: B.C.'s new fossil emblem an 80-million-year-old marine reptile called elasmosaur

VICTORIA — British Columbia has officially designated a large, fierce-looking marine reptile that swam in waters off Vancouver Island 80 million years ago as the province's official fossil emblem.

The government adopted the long-necked, sharp-toothed 12-metre elasmosaur as the fossil emblem on Thursday, adding to the list of provincial symbols. The designation follows a five-year recognition effort by paleontology enthusiasts and a provincewide public poll in 2018 where the elasmosaur received 48 per cent of the votes.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham says in a statement the elasmosaur designation raises awareness that B.C. has a fossil heritage worthy of celebration and stewardship.Other official B.C. emblems include the Pacific dogwood, Stellar's jay, spirit bear, Pacific salmon, jade and the western red cedar. headtopics.com

