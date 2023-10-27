Betano Daily Bets: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline & Connor Bedard shot prop

Tyler Yaremchuk joined Daily Faceoff Live for another Betano daily bets segment. Six games on the slate for a Friday evening of hockey. Yaremchuk has bets lined up for games, including the Buffalo Sabres Vs. New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks Vs. Vegas Golden Knights.Let’s check out our daily bets with Betano. 19+, please play responsibly. The game starts now withI’m starting to warm up to the Buffalo Sabres, as they’re starting to heat up a bit.

My player prop for tonight, we are going against my normal strategy of finding guys who are on a heater with shots and hope it keeps going. Tonight, we’re going the other way. Connor Bedard hasn’t hit his shot prop in three games, and I think he’s too talented to miss it for a fourth straight game. Because he’s missed it, we’ve seen his line move into the plus-money range, and I think there’s more than a 50% chance that Bedard hits his prop tonight. Bedard at +115 to get at least 3.

