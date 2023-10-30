Best Friends Turned Co-Hosts Unravel Mysteries in 'Meddling Kids' Podcast

Cordelia Richards and Brianna Follett, are best friends turned co-hosts. Brought together by their shared fascination for true crime, the pair became aware of each other in July 2020 when they crossed paths on social media.

"An hour into the dinner, I texted a friend from home and said Bri is going to become my best friend," said Richards. Cordelia Richards and Brianna Follett, the dynamic duo behind the 'Meddling Kids' podcast, unraveling mysteries one episode at a time. - Contributed

From there, they took the steps to transform their fascination into reality. They began with a podcast, titled Meddling Kids, delving into unsolved mysteries, which soared to number two on Apple Podcasts. headtopics.com

Abandoned NL, showcased Richards and Follett, exploring abandoned places across the province. For them, it was a way to get closer to spooky stories that they both were so fond of.

