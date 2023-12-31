Best Celebrity Outfits of 2023

It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time to look back and reflect on the bad, the good, and the very good of 2023. And that includes celebrity outfits. Because in a year that gave us some not-so-fab looks, we were also gifted with some surprisingly A+ ones. From Bad Bunny’s daring backless number at this year’s Met Gala to Jennifer Lawrence’s enviable off-duty style, the stars showed up and showed out in 2023. Here are some of the best celeb outfits of the year. We can’t wait for 2024.

with Kendall Jenner aside (R.I.P), 2023 was undoubtedly the year of Benito. And if anything, it was his look at this year’s Met Gala that cemented him as a fashion icon. The singer’s bespoke all-white tweed suit from Jacquemus was a showstopper, featuring a cutout back and well as a rosette cape with a 26-foot long train. Choosing to attend fashion’s biggest night wearing Jacquemus wasn’t a huge surprise for the singer, who starred in the brand’s, but the fit—accessorized with silver studs and slicked-back hair—was a far cry from the star’s previous look





