Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

The recalled pressure cookers, sold under the brand Insignia, have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots -- which can cause consumers to overfill them. As a result, hot food and liquids can be ejected from the device when it's vented or opened, according to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers can identify the recalled pressure cookers and inner pots, with six and eight-quart capacity, by their model numbers. The name Insignia appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label.

Best Buy will not provide refunds or replacements for pressure cookers returned in stores, according to a notice on the company's website. To receive a replacement kit, impacted consumers must register online. Only consumers who own the recalled pressure cooker -- not just the inner pot -- are eligible.

